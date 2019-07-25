Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

This is a contrast between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.64 N/A -0.94 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 58.58 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 114.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 568.45%. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 23.78% and its average target price is $74.43. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.