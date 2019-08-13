Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.26 N/A -0.87 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 639.64% upside potential. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 126.76%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 68.5% respectively. 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.