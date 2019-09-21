Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 125.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.