Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.34 N/A -0.87 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 671.60% at a $25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.