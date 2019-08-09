Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.53 N/A -0.87 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.20 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 630.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 74.2% respectively. 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.