Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

As Biotechnology companies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.08 N/A -0.87 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 681.25%. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 33.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 93.3% respectively. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.