Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.54 N/A -0.87 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.78 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 664.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 83.3%. Insiders held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.