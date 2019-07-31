Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.24 N/A -0.94 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 579.35% at a $25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.53%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.