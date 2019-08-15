Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.74 N/A -0.87 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.24 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 657.58% and an $25 consensus price target. On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -6.92% and its consensus price target is $88. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.