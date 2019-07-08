Comparison of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.22 N/A -0.94 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 23.69 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 659.88% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 0.8%. Insiders held 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.67% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.