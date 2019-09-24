Comparison of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oragenics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ophthotech Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.