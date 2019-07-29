Comparison of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 15.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta means Oragenics Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 18.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.8. The Current Ratio of rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, which is potential 20.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 0%. 0.9% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -43.22% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.