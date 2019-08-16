Comparison of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oragenics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oragenics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oragenics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 198.51% and its average target price is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.