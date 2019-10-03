Comparison of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.71 25.81M -10.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oragenics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 8,779,411,764.71% -119.1% -67.6% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,392,551.89% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $116, with potential upside of 79.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 73.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.