Comparison of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 11.79 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oragenics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Codexis Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. Its rival Codexis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 65.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 92.2%. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.