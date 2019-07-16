Comparison of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1256.62 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oragenics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 consensus price target and a 140.92% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.