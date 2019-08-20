Comparison of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

We will be comparing the differences between OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 1.00 N/A 0.80 4.33 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.73 N/A 1.14 16.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OptimumBank Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta means OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares and 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. About 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.