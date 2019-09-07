Comparison of Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.34 N/A -0.52 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 56 6.17 N/A 0.47 142.31

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Acacia Communications Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Optical Cable Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Acacia Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 average target price and a -12.99% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation shares and 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. 23.4% are Optical Cable Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation had bearish trend while Acacia Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Optical Cable Corporation.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.