Comparison of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Both OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.33 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OPKO Health Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OPKO Health Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33, with potential downside of -20.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 35.8% respectively. OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.