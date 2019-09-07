Comparison of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.85 N/A -3.77 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.73 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 68.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 73.1%. About 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.