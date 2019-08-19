Comparison of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 70.7%. Insiders owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.