Comparison of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.91 N/A -7.00 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.81 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 7.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.7% and 72% respectively. About 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.