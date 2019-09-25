Comparison of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.02 N/A -3.77 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.80 N/A -10.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $116, while its potential upside is 76.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 73.2%. About 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.