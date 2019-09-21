Comparison of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.14 N/A -3.77 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 36.02 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 24.3% respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.