Comparison of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

We are contrasting Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.82 N/A -3.77 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.