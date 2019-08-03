Comparison of Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Both Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.65 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ophthotech Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ophthotech Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 95.31% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ophthotech Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 65.14% and 25.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.