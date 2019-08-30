Comparison of Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 343 4.38 N/A 20.54 14.84

In table 1 we can see Ophthotech Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ophthotech Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $425.25 average target price and a 47.41% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ophthotech Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.14% and 73.9%. Ophthotech Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.61%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.