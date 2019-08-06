Comparison of Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.23 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ophthotech Corporation and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 362.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ophthotech Corporation and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.14% and 82.5%. Insiders held 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.