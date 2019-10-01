Comparison of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 1.60M 0.02 440.91

In table 1 we can see Opes Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 15,717,092.34% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.