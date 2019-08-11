Comparison of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Opes Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares. 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.