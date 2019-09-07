Comparison of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opes Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares. About 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.