Comparison of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 51.4%. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 7.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.