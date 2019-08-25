Comparison of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Opes Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 51.4%. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 7.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.