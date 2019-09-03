Comparison of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

As Conglomerates businesses, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.63
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Opes Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Opes Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 15.84% and its consensus price target is $21.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
