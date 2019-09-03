Comparison of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

As Conglomerates businesses, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.63 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opes Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Opes Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 15.84% and its consensus price target is $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.