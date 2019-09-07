Comparison of Opera Limited (OPRA) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Both Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 10 7.42 N/A 0.31 36.50 Redfin Corporation 19 2.65 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opera Limited and Redfin Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opera Limited and Redfin Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opera Limited are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Redfin Corporation has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opera Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Redfin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Opera Limited and Redfin Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

The average price target of Opera Limited is $14.5, with potential upside of 5.30%. Meanwhile, Redfin Corporation’s average price target is $22.3, while its potential upside is 34.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Redfin Corporation seems more appealing than Opera Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Opera Limited shares and 0% of Redfin Corporation shares. 61.74% are Opera Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3% are Redfin Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28%

For the past year Opera Limited was more bullish than Redfin Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Opera Limited beats Redfin Corporation.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.