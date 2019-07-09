Comparison of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

We will be comparing the differences between Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 38 3.91 N/A 1.02 39.22 Cloudera Inc. 11 2.48 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Open Text Corporation and Cloudera Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Cloudera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cloudera Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Open Text Corporation and Cloudera Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Cloudera Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 213.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 50.6% of Cloudera Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has 22.48% stronger performance while Cloudera Inc. has -4.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.