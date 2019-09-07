Comparison of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

We are comparing OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.99 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OneSpan Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.12. Riot Blockchain Inc. on the other hand, has 3.44 beta which makes it 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. Its rival Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. OneSpan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OneSpan Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.14% for OneSpan Inc. with consensus target price of $19.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OneSpan Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 16.2%. Insiders held roughly 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.