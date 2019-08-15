Comparison of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Since OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 203 20.79 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OneSpan Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

OneSpan Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.96% and an $19.67 average price target. On the other hand, Paycom Software Inc.’s potential downside is -13.26% and its average price target is $201.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that OneSpan Inc. seems more appealing than Paycom Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.4%. Comparatively, 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has weaker performance than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats OneSpan Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.