Comparison of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

We are comparing OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 2U Inc. 55 5.57 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OneSpan Inc. and 2U Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.1 beta. 2U Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, 2U Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OneSpan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for OneSpan Inc. and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

The upside potential is 45.38% for OneSpan Inc. with consensus target price of $19.67. Competitively the consensus target price of 2U Inc. is $87, which is potential 123.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that 2U Inc. looks more robust than OneSpan Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of OneSpan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% are OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors 2U Inc. beats OneSpan Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.