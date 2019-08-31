Comparison of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 66 3.49 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Envestnet Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OneSmart International Education Group Limited is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Envestnet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Envestnet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc.’s average price target is $77, while its potential upside is 34.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Envestnet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 92.8%. About 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Envestnet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend while Envestnet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Envestnet Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.