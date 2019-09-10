Comparison of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

As Credit Services companies, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.05 N/A 3.49 11.88 SLM Corporation 10 3.23 N/A 1.20 7.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OneMain Holdings Inc. and SLM Corporation. SLM Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than OneMain Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. OneMain Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has OneMain Holdings Inc. and SLM Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3% SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2%

Volatility & Risk

OneMain Holdings Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.43 beta. SLM Corporation’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. and SLM Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

OneMain Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.64% and an $44.17 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of SLM Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SLM Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65% SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63%

For the past year OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SLM Corporation.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors SLM Corporation.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.