Comparison of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) and AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) and AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). The two are both Computer Peripherals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -0.10 0.00 AstroNova Inc. 23 1.10 N/A 0.93 25.94

Demonstrates One Stop Systems Inc. and AstroNova Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides One Stop Systems Inc. and AstroNova Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -4.1% AstroNova Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 5.6%

Liquidity

One Stop Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, AstroNova Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. AstroNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to One Stop Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown One Stop Systems Inc. and AstroNova Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AstroNova Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of One Stop Systems Inc. is $3.75, with potential upside of 123.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both One Stop Systems Inc. and AstroNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 59.9% respectively. 1.1% are One Stop Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of AstroNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43% AstroNova Inc. 0.17% -7% -4.35% 21.02% 31.77% 28.96%

For the past year One Stop Systems Inc. has -14.43% weaker performance while AstroNova Inc. has 28.96% stronger performance.

Summary

AstroNova Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors One Stop Systems Inc.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand. It serves the chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, and pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The Test & Measurement segment provides Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EVX multi-channel chart recording systems; ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers; and ToughSwitch ruggedized Ethernet switches. The companyÂ’s AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; ToughSwitch Ethernet switches are used in military aircraft and vehicles; ToughWriter airborne printers are used in aircraft made by Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Lockheed, Gulfstream, and others; and portable data recorders are used in research and development, and maintenance applications in aerospace and defense, energy discovery and production, rail, automotive, and transportation and other industrial applications. Its TMX data acquisition systems are used for data capture in long-term testing; and Daxus and DDX 100 SmartCorder instruments are used for portability and ease of use in facilities maintenance, field work, test cells, and transportation applications. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.