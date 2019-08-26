Comparison of One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|29
|6.65
|N/A
|0.94
|30.65
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-193.37
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Risk & Volatility
One Liberty Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares. About 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|-1.04%
|1.99%
|4.33%
|8.52%
|18.33%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.