Comparison of One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.65 N/A 0.94 30.65 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -193.37 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares. About 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.