Comparison of One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

We are comparing One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 3.21 N/A -0.29 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 84 67.41 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for One Horizon Group Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows One Horizon Group Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for One Horizon Group Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $52.67, with potential downside of -45.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares and 0% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares. 17.4% are One Horizon Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend while Zoom Video Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.