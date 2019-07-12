Comparison of One Horizon Group Inc. (OHGI) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 3.33 N/A -0.29 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 180 13.47 N/A 4.90 38.19

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

One Horizon Group Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.97 beta. ANSYS Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of One Horizon Group Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. One Horizon Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

One Horizon Group Inc. and ANSYS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of ANSYS Inc. is $200.83, which is potential -4.96% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both One Horizon Group Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 98.4% respectively. About 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44% ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79%

For the past year One Horizon Group Inc. has -48.44% weaker performance while ANSYS Inc. has 30.79% stronger performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.