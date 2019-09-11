Comparison of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Both ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) compete on a level playing field in the Gas Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas Inc. 89 2.96 N/A 3.29 27.69 ONEOK Inc. 68 2.52 N/A 2.95 23.76

Demonstrates ONE Gas Inc. and ONEOK Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ONEOK Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ONE Gas Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ONE Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than ONEOK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 3.3% ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

ONE Gas Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.32. In other hand, ONEOK Inc. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ONE Gas Inc. are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor ONEOK Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ONE Gas Inc. and ONEOK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 ONEOK Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$85 is ONE Gas Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.63%. Competitively the average target price of ONEOK Inc. is $72, which is potential -2.78% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that ONEOK Inc. looks more robust than ONE Gas Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ONE Gas Inc. and ONEOK Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 77.7%. Insiders owned 1.1% of ONE Gas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of ONEOK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ONE Gas Inc. 0.46% 0.93% 4.12% 12.89% 21.19% 14.55% ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9%

For the past year ONE Gas Inc. has weaker performance than ONEOK Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ONE Gas Inc. beats ONEOK Inc.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 19,200 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Oklahoma; 13,100 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Kansas; and 10,400 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Texas, as well as had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity under lease. It provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.