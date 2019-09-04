Comparison of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 40.07 N/A -1.29 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.71 N/A 0.65 68.14

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 12.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.