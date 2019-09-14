Comparison of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Since Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 46.86 N/A -1.29 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.