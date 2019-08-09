Comparison of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We will be comparing the differences between Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|23.96
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|7.57
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Risk and Volatility
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a -2.91% potential downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
