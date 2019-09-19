Comparison of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.11 N/A -1.29 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.87. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand, has 3.29 beta which makes it 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.