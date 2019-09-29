Comparison of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.12 75.68M -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,586,289,385.55% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 341.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 98.7%. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.